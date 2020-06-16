PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police shot him during a domestic violent situation in central Phoenix on Tuesday night.
It happened at an apartment complex on Indian School Road near 22nd Avenue.
According to police, multiple neighbors heard a fight in an upstairs apartment just before 9 p.m. Police said a call came into 911 but the caller didn't speak to the dispatcher and instead left the line open. The dispatcher heard a woman screaming and pleading not be shot.
When officers got to the apartment, they quickly went inside because they heard screaming. While making their way to the back bedroom, they noticed bullet holes in the apartment and heard gunshots. The police entered the bedroom to rescue the woman and that's when the man was shot, investigators said. He died at the scene.
The woman wasn't hurt. No officers were injured.
This is the 27th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020 and the 39th overall in the state.