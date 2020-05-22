PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a domestic violence call led to an officer-involved shooting at an Ahwatukee apartment complex late Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, officers were called to an apartment complex near Chandler Boulevard and Desert Foothills Parkway just before midnight for reports of a physical fight. Officers found that the fight was a domestic violence altercation between a man and a woman.
Thompson said when officers arrived at the apartment, a 40-year-old man armed with a weapon answered the door.
"Based upon that encounter, one of the officers on scene fired at that individual, struck him, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene," Thompson said.
It is not clear whether the man pointed his weapon at officers. Thompson only said that at some point the encounter with the suspect ended with the officer shooting the man. Thompson did not say whether the woman involved in the fight was the one to call police.
No officers or other people at the scene were injured. The investigation is ongoing. The name of the suspect has not been released.
This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.