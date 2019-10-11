PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police sergeant who claims he's being unfairly targeted because of things he posted on social media has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Phoenix
"Police officers, teachers, firefighters should still be allowed to talk about stories they see in the news, or issues coming up that are concerning to the public," said Steve Serbalik, the lawyer representing Sgt. Juan Hernandez. "Just because they work for the government doesn't mean they should lose their rights to be able to talk about those issues."
Hernandez is one of 75 Phoenix police officers recently flagged in a national database for having questionable Facebook posts -- things that could be considered racially biased.
Those officers are now under internal investigation to determine whether any disciplinary action should be taken.
"There is no room for bias in policing," Serbalik said. "What we have here is a police sergeant that just reported issues that were in the news at the time he posted them, and that's his right to do that."
Viridiana Hernandez, the executive director of Poder Action, a grassroots group that addresses concerns in minority communities, believes social media posts can affect public perception of a person. She says when officer posts something that's racially insensitive, it chips away at the trust of the people they're sworn to protect.
"Anyone re-posting something is an endorsement of that statement, or of that video," Hernandez said. "If it's racist or sexist, whatever it may be, you're endorsing that kind of language and culture. That questions the integrity of that officer to do their job in a fair manner."
The sergeant's lawsuit calls the Phoenix Police Department's social media policy unconstitutional and demands that the agency stop enforcing it immediately.