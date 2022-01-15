Phoenix police seek driver after woman hit, killed while crossing street

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the driver after a woman who was crossing the street Friday night.
Phoenix police responded to the crash near 31st and Northern avenues around 9:30 p.m. Officers showed up and learned that a woman, identified Angela Milligin, was trying to cross the street on Northern Avenue when was she was hit by an vehicle speeding. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound and left the scene of the accident. Police say Milligin died at the scene.
No information about the driver or a vehicle description has been released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS