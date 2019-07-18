PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects in multiple armed robberies.
Police say two Circle K stores were robbed in one night by the same two suspects.
The first robbery happened at 3rd Street and Osborn Road just before 3 a.m. and the second happened at 13th Avenue and Thomas Road just after 3 a.m., about 20 minutes apart, both on Monday, July 15.
Police say the suspects demanded money from the employees at both stores while holding a gun. During the second robbery, one of the suspects hit the employee in the head with the handgun before taking cash and cigarettes.
The suspects are described as a Hispanic male and white male both between 18 and 25 years old.
Police describe the Hispanic man as being between 5 feet and 4 inches to 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black and white bandanna, a blue-gray "Santa Cruz" t-shirt, brown boots and carrying a black semi-auto handgun.
Police say the white man was between 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing between 115 and 145 pounds with a chest tattoo and wearing black pants.
The vehicle the suspects were in is possibly a white or silver station wagon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
Do you recognize these suspects that took cash & cigarettes from 2 Circle K's? They used a gun & hit a clerk at one. If you have any info about the suspects & want to remain anon call 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO. You could receive a cash reward up to $1000https://t.co/ahU8WwyR5O pic.twitter.com/zbN2IfL0M8— Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) July 18, 2019
