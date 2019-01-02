PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, the two suspects entered a Circle K near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road just before 1 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money.
The suspects left with money and merchandise and fled the area before officers arrived.
Carbajal said there are no viable descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.