PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man to death in west Phoenix late Tuesday night. 

Sgt. Ann Justus of Phoenix police said two men got into an argument just before midnight at a bus stop at the corner of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. That's when one man stabbed the other and then took off. Police say they received several calls about a person in nearby backyards, but they were not able to catch him. 

Police say it started with an argument between two men at this bus stop.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old David Tovar, was able to make his way to the Circle K to get help. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The only description available for the suspect is that he is a white man in his 20s. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

 

