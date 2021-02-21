PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who hit and killed a man then took off from the crash in Phoenix Saturday night.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police said the crash happened at about 9 p.m. near 28th and Glendale avenues. When officers got to the scene, they found 50-year-old Robert Bennett lying in the street. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that Bennett stepped out in the street to see if he could see the bus he was waiting for. That's when a car that was going westbound hit him and did not stop.
The car is described as a light colored 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).