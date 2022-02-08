Phoenix police searching for suspect after a double homicide at an apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two people have died after they were found in an apartment with obvious signs of trauma Monday evening near 32nd and Roosevelt streets.
Officers went inside the apartment, found that man and a second man also with obvious signs of trauma, according to Justus. Both men died at the scene.
No further information has been released including what led up to the double homicide, names of the victims, and any information about a possible suspect or suspects.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).