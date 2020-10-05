PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a suspect after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex early Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the boy was found with gun shot wounds at around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment complex near Campbell and 27th avenues.
The boy was given medical treatment but died on scene. Fortune said no description of a suspect is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.