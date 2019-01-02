PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal, officers responded to a local hospital for a man who came in with a gunshot wound.
A witness told officers that the man was shot at a business near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road just after 3:30 a.m. Officers went to the business and found evidence of the shooting in the parking lot.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old German Rico, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers 480-TESTIGO.
