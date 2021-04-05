PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man late Sunday night.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. near 7th Street and Camelback Road. Detectives learned that a 55-year-old man was trying to cross Camelback Road midblock when he was hit by a silver vehicle. Cox said that vehicle then took off from the crash.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released. Police have not provided a description of the suspect or vehicle, other than the color of the car.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).