PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for an man who robbed a Circle K store at gunpoint earlier this month.
According to police, the man entered a Circle K near 18th Avenue and Grant Street at about midnight on May 11.
He approached the checkout counter and pointed a gun at the employee, demanding money and making vague threats.
The employee gave the suspect the money and the suspect left the store on foot.
He is described as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 150 pounds with black hair, hazel eyes, a goatee and sleeve tattoos on both arms.
He was last seen wearing a black beanie and grey bandanna with a grey glove on his right hand, a black shirt, khaki pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.
