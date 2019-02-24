PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a deadly overnight shooting.
At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police say the victim was shot near a 7-Eleven convenience at 24th Street and McDowell Road.
He has been identified as 32-year-old Joseph Deleon.
Police say when Deleon got out of his car at that location, the suspect "approached him and shot him for unknown reasons."
Police say the suspect then climbed into Deleon's vehicle and attempted to drive away, but was unable to.
The suspect then started to run away from the scene across McDowell Road, but was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
But the suspect kept running, and the car that hit him kept going.
Deleon was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.
McDowell Road closed @24th Street for police investigation into a fatal shooting that took place at 11:30 Saturday night. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/AXW3B46WOo— Karla Navarrete (@NavarreteKarla) February 24, 2019
(5) comments
I'm just glad we have a plethora of firearms readily available to help us resolve our petty disputes... God bless the 2nd Amendment and the morons who misinterpret it.
Looking forward to seeing this guys name or nationality
Its sound how divided this country is. God bless you sir.
Condolences to his family. I am not sure whose interests you have at heart Davy65. But if ethnicity is what matters to you, you are only skin deep.
Yet when it involves a pedo, we already know that nationality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.