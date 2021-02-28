PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead early this morning. It happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
Crews arrived to find the victim, a 30-year-old man, dead in the roadway. He has not been identified.
Police have recovered a white SUV possibly used in the hit-and-run, but the suspect has not been caught.
Phoenix police say detectives found evidence of foul play, and they are treating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
The investigation is ongoing.