PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man is facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of his 2-month-old baby earlier this week. According to police, Marquey Delon West, 32, called his wife and admitted "shaking the baby, pushing on the baby's stomach, and throwing him aggressively against the bed."
Police say West and his wife called 911 when he found the baby was not breathing early Monday morning. Doctors at the hospital pronounced the 2-month-old dead shortly after he was brought in. According to public court documents, doctors did not see any external injuries on the baby and said "the death appeared natural." An autopsy, however, revealed rib and skull fractures on both sides of the baby, as well as "brain hemorrhages and small hemorrhages around the nerves of both eyes." The fractures reportedly had started healing.
Although he initially told investigators that he woke up to find the baby not breathing in his rocker swing, West changed his story after the autopsy, police say. Court documents show that West told investigators that the baby was on the bed with him when he fell asleep and he "accidentally rolled over on top of him." When he discovered his son was not breaking, West said he put him in the rocker swing and woke his wife, who was in another room with the baby's twin sister, police say.
Investigators say when asked about the baby's injuries, West "denied intentionally or accidentally hurting the baby, but said it could not have been his wife …."
On Thursday morning, West's wife called Crime Stop and reported what West told her over the phone – that he shook the baby and threw him on the bed.
When police had West's wife call him again, West told her that "he was frustrated" because he missed home and had lost a job, according to court documents.
"He admitted to shaking the baby and throwing him on the bed, causing him to hit his head on a carseat (sic)," police wrote in the probable cause statement. They said West told his wife he did it "to stop the baby from crying." According to police, that's not all he did. "He stated he pushed on the baby's chest and wrapped a blanket around his head, covering his nose and mouth, multiple times to get him to stop crying multiple times throughout the past month." According to court documents, West said the first incident happened when the baby was 3 weeks old.
According to police, West said he did not talk to his wife about his frustrations and what was happening because he "did not want to put anymore (sic) pressure on her … because she was already busy with [the baby's twin]."
Detectives said the incident in which West threw the baby on the bed happened about two weeks after the first time he got frustrated with the baby. West said the baby had a visible bump on his head from hitting it on the car seat. According to court documents, West told his wife the baby had "rolled on the bed and bumped his head on a baby bottle."
Police say West did not tell his wife what really happened or take the baby to a doctor "because he did not want to get in trouble."
A judge set a secured appearance bond or $200,000 and mandated electronic monitoring and house arrest should West post it.