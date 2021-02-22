PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police released video from an officer-involved shooting on February 6 near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
The incident started before 12 p.m. when a woman called 911 to report an unknown and armed man was in her backyard. Police later identified him as 29-year-old Anthony Greco.
While the woman was on the phone with police, they learned Greco found his way inside the home. Once police arrived on scene, they were able to help the woman escape the house through a window. Once she was out, police started to attempt to communicate with Greco.
As more officers arrived on scene, Greco exited the home into the backyard where an officer saw him with a handgun. The officer told him to drop the gun, but according to a report from police, Greco refused and walked towards the officer, raising the handgun. An officer fired one round from his rifle that hit Greco.
Greco was pronounced dead on scene by Phoenix fire.
According to the report from police, they learned two days before this incident, Greco had allegedly kidnapped one of his family members at gunpoint, stealing their car and gun. Both the stolen car and gun were found on scene of the second incident.
There were no other injuries reported. This was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021.