PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police officials have released the names of the officers involved in a standoff that led to the death of a man earlier this month.
The night of Nov. 7, 32-year-old Michael Austin reportedly refused to let three family members leave a home near 28th Street and Roeser Road. According to police, the person who called in the incident said an elderly woman who needed medical attention was in the home with Austin, who had several guns.
Following hours of negotiations and the firing of numerous shots, officers moved in on the home to rescue the family members around 5 a.m. on Sunday. An officer shot at Austin, who was armed, as they approached the front door. Once inside, more gunfire was exchanged between police and Austin. Two officers and two women were injured in the shooting. Austin was shot and killed.
One of the officers was also shot and another was bitten by a K-9 officer during the melee.
Police said the two women who were shot were struck by fragments from a bullet fired by an officer.
"The projectile went through at least two items prior to striking both victims," the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.
All four of them are expected to survive.
The officers who were involved in this incident are the following:
- 34-year-old Ofc. Kristopher Bertz: Bitten by K-9 during incident and has served for 12 years.
- 36-year-old Of. Chad Estle: Suffered gunshot wound during incident and has 5 years of service.
- 52-year-old Ofc. William Underwood: 31 years of service
- 48-year-old Ofc. Michael Fortune: 12 years of service
- 38-year-old Ofc. Anthony Volpe: 3 years of service
- 37-year-old Ofc. William Steele: 11 years of service