PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department released graphic video showing five officers who opened fire on a man who simulated having a gun two weeks ago.

Police said it all started when a woman called 911 when her ex-boyfriend showed up at her apartment near 27th Avenue and Orangewood Avenue, which is north of Glendale Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 28. After talking to the woman, the ex, later identified as 30-year-old Jordan Crawford, was spotted in the apartment complex.

"What's behind your back, dude?" asked the officer in the body-cam video.

"It's a gun," Crawford replied.

"You have a gun?" the officer asked.

"You want to see?" Crawford said.

"Don't do that," the officer said.

The officer and Crawford continue to walk and talk through the complex, eventually going across 27th Avenue, with Crawford still having his hand behind his back.

"Jordan we don't want to kill you dude!" an officer said.

Once on the sidewalk, he stopped and shouted, "You decide!" with his right hand still behind his back." He then a countdown, and when he got to one, he quickly pulled his right hand from his back. That's when five officers opened fire. Crawford was taken to the hospital where he later died. No gun was found on him. All five officers are from the Cactus Park Precinct. They weren't hurt.