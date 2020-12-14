PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department released a graphic video that shows officers shooting an ex-NFL player who had a BB gun. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, officers went out to the area of 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 30 after receiving reports that a man was jumping onto vehicles as they were driving.

"He's trying to jump on the car, and tries to, to hit him, to hit the car with his body," the caller told the 911 operator.

The caller said the man, later identified as 33-year-old Ekom Udofia, was at the nearby AM-PM mini-mart earlier in the night acting just fine but then came back two hours later and looked like he was high on drugs.

When officers got to the area, they say they saw Udofia walking in the middle of the road with a gun. He was about 35 feet away from the officers. Both officers got out of their SUV and told him to drop the gun. But he didn't.

"He's got a gun!" said one officer.

"Please! Please! Do not make me shoot you!" said another officer. "I've got to shoot him, bro!"

When Udofia was within a few feet of the officers, they opened fire. He went to the ground but still held onto the gun and wouldn't throw the gun away.

"C'mon man! Don't make me shoot you again!" said an officer.

More officers arrived at the scene and they used stun bags and baton rounds to get Udofia to drop the gun. However, he still wouldn't let go of the gun. Police said six minutes after the initial gunshots, Udofia pointed the gun at officers and two more officers fired their guns. After that, police said the gun was still close to Udofia and he was still moving toward the gun so officers used pepper balls to keep him away from the gun. A police canine was then used to take Udofia into custody. He was driven to the hospital, where he later died. Police said the gun was eventually identified as a BB gun.

Udofia was born in Scottsdale and played football at Stanford University before going to the NFL and playing for the New Orleans Saints.

None of the officers were hurt. Of the four officers involved, one had two years of service with the department, one had three years, another had 13 and the last one had 21 years of service with the department. An investigation is underway.