Phoenix police release 911 calls, body camera after officer ambush

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department released new edited videos, and 911 calls on Friday from the night that nine phoenix police officers were injured in an ambush before the suspect turned the gun on himself.
It happened during an hours-long standoff on 54th Avenue between Lower Buckeye and Broadway roads shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 11. The incident stemmed from the gunman, 36-year-old Morris Richard Jones, who killed his estranged girlfriend before shooting at police.
In the newly released video, you can hear the suspect's 911 call the police for the first time before he lured them to the door and started shooting. "It's a gunshot wound. We had an intruder," Jones is heard. Police say Jones began to shoot as they got closer.
This new body-camera video also shows another angle of additional officers at the scene. It shows that officers met with a barrage of bullets to rescue the baby. That early morning footage shows this dramatic scene of the victim's brother placing her and Jones' baby on the front door. They were both caught in between the crossfire. "Baby baby, wake up," is heard in the video.
The SWAT team ultimately saved the child was miraculously unharmed from the danger. All of the officers involved in the standoff are now out of the hospital while Jones died by suicide. The investigation remains ongoing.