PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are learning more information about the Dion Johnson investigation and Phoenix police’s role in the case.

Arizona’s Family has confirmed Phoenix police is completing their investigation involving the death of the 28-year-old man and the case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

It has also been confirmed that the two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers initially involved in the incident have been interviewed as part of the investigation process.

Johnson was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on May 25 at the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation camera does not show the actual shooting but does show Johnson behind his car. Two DPS troopers are with him. One of the troopers appears to be next to Dion while another trooper is standing over him.

Arizona's Family started recording on this scene after hearing about a shooting on the freeway. The camera shown in the video is controlled by ADOT and is not operated by Arizona's Family.

FBI will review DPS shooting death of Dion Johnson "Experienced prosecutors and agents will be assigned to review the matter for potential federal civil rights violations."

On June 12, Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed federal agencies will review the death of Johnson. Arizona’s Family asked for an update from the FBI on Tuesday to determine if a federal response is warranted and a spokesperson said the agency had no further update at this time.

The names of the DPS troopers involved in the incident have not been released.

