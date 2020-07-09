PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The identities of the Phoenix police officers involved in the Fourth of July shooting that killed a man were disclosed Thursday night. They are 29-year-old Noel Trevino and 31-year-old Gregory Wilson.

The officers were involved in the shooting that killed James Garcia, a 28-year-old man they found inside a car in the driveway of a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, after visiting the area to follow up on an assault investigation. Garcia was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Police said when the officers demanded Garcia to drop the gun, he allegedly began to lift it instead. That's when the officers shot inside the car, striking Garcia. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident triggered crowds to rush the streets of Phoenix and protest because bodycam video later released by Phoenix police didn't show the moments that led up to the shooting.

There have been 28 officer-involved shootings in Maricopa County in 2020.

