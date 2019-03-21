PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was killed in a crash Thursday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
A police officer on scene tells Arizona's Family that the officer had stopped and got out of his police vehicle to assist two people who had gotten into a car crash.
That is when police say another vehicle slammed into him, causing life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said the officer was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Indian School Road is closed west of 75th Avenue while police investigate the crash. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.