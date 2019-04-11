PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix police officer is being celebrated after he picked up a homeless veteran who had fallen out of his wheelchair.
Shortly after the officer's kind act was captured on camera, a woman named Alyssa Campa shared it on Facebook.
“My sister sent me this picture after seeing this police officer help push this homeless man to where he needed to be,” Campa wrote in a post. “I’d like to share this picture to spread compassion and love. It’s the little things in life.”
The officer involved was identified by Phoenix police as Officer Christopher Bovert of the South Mountain Precinct.
“I would have done it any day, any time,” Bovert said.
The encounter happened on Monday during a routine patrol.
“I was driving my patrol car around the area of 16th Street and Southern,” Bovert said. “I saw a male that was lying on the side of the road, and his wheelchair was right next to him. He was on the ground.”
Bovert says he’d had previous contacts with the man, and was worried about him lying on the hot sidewalk.
“I stopped because he needed help,” Bovert said.
Bovert got the man back into his wheelchair, and called for medical assistance, since the man had some cuts on his head.
“I wanted to help him. I wanted to do everything I could to make sure he was OK,” Bovert said.
And even though he’s receiving accolades on social media, Bovert says what happened Monday is just a small example of what Phoenix police officers do every day.
“Just part of the job,” Bovert said.
(1) comment
Nice to see all the comments here supporting our police officers............................
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.