The Phoenix Police Department released an edited body-camera video that shows an officer saving a boy from a busy street.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix Police officer saved a boy's life when he pulled the little guy off of a busy street.

It happened on Sept. 21, but the Phoenix Police Department tweeted an edited body-cam video on Wednesday. Police said Officer Briggs was on an unrelated call around 6:15 p.m. when he saw a 5-year-old boy alone in the middle of Seventh Street just north of Bell Road. Briggs races toward the boy. He runs up to him, grabs him by the arm and pulls him to safety as cars were coming toward him.

"What are you doing? Are you OK?" asked Officer Briggs. "Scared the hell out of me, kid."

The boy was not hurt.

 

