PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was killed in a crash Thursday morning near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to Phoenix police, officer Paul Rutherford, 51, stopped and got out of his police vehicle to assist two people who were involved in a car crash.
That is when police say another vehicle slammed into Rutherford. At this time, details surrounding the crash at unknown. The driver who struck the officer stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
PHOTOS: Phoenix police officer struck, killed in crash
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Rutherford was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Thompson said Rutherford served almost 23 years with the Phoenix Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and two adult children.
Chief Jerri Williams thanked the community for their support in a press conference in front of Banner - University Medical Center in Phoenix. Watch video of the entire press conference here.
This is the 39th line of duty death in the history of Phoenix police.
Indian School Road remains closed west of 75th Avenue while police investigate the crash. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
Check latest traffic conditions here.
Our sincerest condolences to the family and @phoenixpolice for the tragic loss of Officer Paul Rutherford. You are a hero and will not be forgotten. We are here for you, PPD 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/d4A1XC7EtZ— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 21, 2019
@Arizona_DPS the entire DPS Family is sadden by the death of @phoenixpolice Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford. Our thoughts and prayers our with the family, Chief Williams @PhxPDChief and her esteemed Department.— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) March 21, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the men and women of the@phoenixpolice Department and the family, friends, and loved ones of fallen Officer Paul Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/ehwhjyOtOf— Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) March 21, 2019
(3) comments
Very sad! I drive through this intersection almost every day. I'm willing to bet the driver that hit him was not paying attention to the road and its surroundings. Like, good on them for staying and cooperating (they hit a cop, duh), but that will never excuse the fact that they slammed into his vehicle at was probably a high speed. Pay attention, people, I beg of you all!
Exactly, sneakers. People around here drive way too freakin fast!
Dang, how sad. R.I.P. Officer and thank you for your service..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.