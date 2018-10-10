PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer suffered serious injuries in a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, an officer on a motorcycle was driving westbound near 31st Avenue and Durango Street when a vehicle going eastbound turned left in front of the officer, resulting in a collision.
Thompson said the officer's injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
Durango was closed for after the crash but Thompson said the road will open shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.