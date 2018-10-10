A Phoenix police officer was injured in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer suffered serious injuries in a crash early Wednesday morning. 

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, an officer on a motorcycle was driving westbound near 31st Avenue and Durango Street when a vehicle going eastbound turned left in front of the officer, resulting in a collision. 

Thompson said the officer's injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. 

Durango was closed for after the crash but Thompson said the road will open shortly.

