PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the nine Phoenix police officers injured in a shootout following an ambush at a home last Friday is describing the frightening encounter. Officer Aldo Nunez was hit by shrapnel when 36-year-old Morris Jones III opened fire on officers. Now, Nunez says the adrenaline was pumping through his veins, and he had one goal during the encounter.

The 31-year-old officer explained what was going through his head during the standoff. "We needed to arrest that guy and get him behind bars, and I didn’t really fear for myself; I was kind of in fear for the community and where those bullets were going," explained Nunez.

The hours-long barricade situation left nine officers injured at a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road. Police say Jones shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, Shatifah Lobley, inside the home. When one officer went towards the house, Jones shot him multiple times. That's when Nunez heard the call over his radio.

PD: Man behind standoff, ambush that hurt 9 Phoenix officers shot himself At first, it was not clear how the suspect died, but the Phoenix Police Department said Monday that the autopsy provided an answer.

"I was riding in a two-man patrol unit, so me and my partner got there as quickly as we could," said Nunez.

When Nunez arrived at the home, a man walked out with a one-month-old baby and put the baby on the ground. Officers later found out the man was Lobley's brother and the baby was Morris and Lobley's child. As officers tried to get close to the baby, Jones began shooting at officers again.

Nunez says it was one of the most intense situations he had been in and added he had never been shot before. "I think we were all afraid, but it’s a reasonable fear, but we all push past that, and we have to do our job for the community," Nunez said.

Nunez stayed on the scene despite his injuries to help his fellow officers. "I didn’t have to remain on the scene; I chose to remain on scene," he said.

Nunez says being a police officer means he's part of something bigger than himself. He also added he's eager to get back to work. "It was a very trying time for all of us, but again we all just felt like we needed to continue the mission," he explained.

Police say all nine officers injured in the standoff have been released from the hospital.