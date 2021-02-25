PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer was hurt after taking down a domestic violence suspect during a call near 35th Avenue and Northern Avenue earlier this week.
Police responded to a home in the area for a domestic violence call. Police said the woman involved, Mollie Cannon, told them she wanted to get her belongings. But police said she actually grabbed a knife and tried to attack a man. According to court paperwork, the man was Cannon's ex-boyfriend. Police tackled her and used a Taser. She dropped the knife and was arrested for aggravated assault. One officer was cut on the hand but is ok.
"Dangerous situations police are dealing with every day, and we'll continue to do every day to help keep the public safe," said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix police.
Phoenix police respond on average to 39,000 domestic violence calls a year.
"If left unchecked, sometimes these domestic violence situations can escalate to the point of homicide. In 2020, our numbers out of 200 homicides, 43 of them were domestic violence homicides. That's about 20 percent. That was up significantly from the prior year," Williams said.
Phoenix police hope video of the incident will remind anyone in a domestic violence situation to get help.
The Prescott Valley Police Department noted their domestic violence cases in 2020 increased by 158 or 45% over 2019 offenses. The department said the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center reported a 24% increase in cases since July 2020.
"Reach out for help. We have a myriad of resources to you," Williams said.
Click here for domestic violence resources from the city of Phoenix. More resources from Phoenix Police are available here.
Cannon faces charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault on an officer.