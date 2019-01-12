PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer, who owns a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gym, is holding a 24-hour workout special to help raise money.
[ORIGINAL STORY: DPS: Driver was texting when he hit, killed Salt River officer on Loop 101 in Scottsdale]
"It's a brotherhood," said the gym's owner Omur Cor. "We're all officers, and even as a human being it's my responsibility to use my facility here to do good things for this."
Cor never knew Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend, but as an officer in Phoenix, he said they're connected.
[RELATED: Arizona's Family to host phone bank for fallen Salt River officer]
Townsend was conducting a traffic stop Tuesday when another car hit him.
DPS said that driver, Jerry Sanstead, told investigators he was texting at the time of the crash.
[RELATED: Driver who hit, killed Salt River officer while allegedly texting posts bond]
"He's leaving behind a wife, a child and a family," said Cor. "They're going to need help."
It's why Cor organized an open mat Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
[SLIDESHOW: Pictures of the Townsend Family]
He said you can watch from the stands, learn some new Jiu Jitsu skills or just drop by to donate.
"I'm planning to meet people as they come in through the door, get on the mat and wrestle with them myself, and if someone comes here at 1 a.m., 2 a.m., 3 a.m., I'm going to be ready to go."
His gym, Infinite Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts, is located at 42407 N. Vision Way #106 in Phoenix.
