PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer went above and beyond her call of duty after a woman had her car battery stolen from her vehicle.
Darlene Anaya just paid $200 for a new car battery when someone stole it from her vehicle.
[WATCH: Cop helps out woman in Phoenix]
Officer Veronica Lumpkin responded to the theft call and got the woman a tow truck.
But then Lumpkin went a step further and bought Anaya a new car battery out of her own pocket.
"I've been a Phoenix PD officer for 21 years," she said. "Behind my badge is 100% love and service. It's a privilege to be a blessing to you that day."
Anaya said it was one of the greatest things to ever happen to her.
Officer Lumpkin's generosity seemed to transcend because an AutoZone gave her a discount on the battery and installed it for free after hearing about the story.
