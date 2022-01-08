PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says an officer fired one gunshot at a burglary suspect reportedly made a "furtive movement" early Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, the suspect was seen breaking into by 911 callers breaking into a business near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road just after midnight. When an officer showed up, they tried to negotiate with the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Lawrence Bia, but weren't able to. Bia reportedly then grabbed a waistband and "pulled his hand out quickly extending it toward the officer," according to Justus.
The officer thought he was pointing a gun and fired one shot, but the suspect wasn't hit. Police didn't elaborate on whether the suspect was actually armed. A short time later, more officers showed up and he was taken into custody. Bia suffered only minor cuts from the initial store break-in.
Authorities say the body-camera video and store surveillance video captured the incident. The investigation is ongoing.