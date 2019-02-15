PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix police officer experienced a fentanyl exposure scare Friday afternoon.
Phoenix fire crews were called to the area of 25th Street and Indian School Road.
When firefighters arrived, the officer explained that he had come in contact with fentanyl pills while searching a suspect's belongings.
The officer was evaluated by Phoenix fire crews, but they say he showed no signs or symptoms of exposure.
The officer was not transported to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.