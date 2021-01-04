PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Body-cam video shows a Phoenix Police officer running toward an apartment fire to rescue people from the building and now that officer is talking about the experience.

Officer Trevin Janser said although people are praising him for the heroics, he was just doing his job.

"It made me smile a little bit," said Janser. "It made me feel proud of what we did that day."

The fire happened on Oct. 5, near 40th and Portland streets.

"My partner and I were actually out helping another officer investigate an accident," said Janser. "My partner saw the smoke, and since he was directing traffic, I looked at him and said, 'I'm taking the car,' and I took off with the car to see what I could go find. Found the smoke, parked, got out of the car and started running to see if anybody needed help and see what I could do at the time before the fire got out there."

Video shows Janser jump through an apartment window.

Body-cam captures Phoenix officer rescuing people from apartment fire "It was going to burn the whole place down if the firefighters weren't here."

"When I got there, the porch on the one unit, you could see the flames coming from it, and there was a good amount of smoke," said Janser.

He helped people climb out the window, then ran to the other side of the apartment to help more people.

"Sometimes you're going to have to go into dangerous situations, and you're just going to have to act on instinct and not think about it," said Janser.

Since that day, neighbors have described the officer as amazing and heroic, even comparing him to an action star. Janser said he was just doing his job.

"I never really thought of myself as a hero or anything like that," said Janser. "I still don't."

No one was hurt, and police said the fire was an accident.