PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Phoenix police officer is accused of having sexual contact with two people who were in his custody, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Court documents say Sean Pena, who has been on the force for three years, is facing one count of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct stemming from incidents on Aug 26, 2018, and June 1, 2019, with two different alleged victims.

In the 2018 incident, a woman said Pena forced her to have sex in the back of his patrol car after he arrested her in a City park in connection with a felony warrant out of Yavapai County. She said the assault happened at the railroad tracks near Third Avenue and Buchanan Street and that he later took the Fourth Avenue Jail to be booked, court documents said.

In the 2019 incident, another woman in Pena's custody reported that he touched her sexually and had her touch his genitals near 11th Avenue and West Lynne Lane right after he released her from his custody in connection with a welfare call.

Police said DNA was collected from the initial incident in 2018 but that it did not match Pena. But interviews and video connected with the second incident prompted investigators to place Pena on administrative leave in November 2019 and submit both allegations to the Maricopa County attorney in February.

Pena has not been arrested or booked into jail, but instead was sent a summons to appear in court.

"A termination or Loudermill hearing has already been scheduled for Pena," said Phoenix Police Sergeant Tommy Thompson. He also said there is nothing to indicate that there may be more possible victims.

The announcement of charges against Pena came on the same day that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced charges against another police officer in Mesa.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel released the following statement Wednesday evening: