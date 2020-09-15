PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is making changes to how they patrol the streets following a couple of violent incidents against law enforcement. The department will have two officers patrolling together at all times.

"I stand with Chief Williams on this decision, to ensure our brave officers have proper back-up," said Councilman Michael Nowakowski, who represents District 7.

The change came "in response to recent attacks on law enforcement officers," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix has seen two attacks on law enforcement during the past two days. Somebody opened fire during a drive-by outside the Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, hitting a court security officer. A few hours later, officers said the suspected shooter was caught. The victim suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. On Monday morning, investigators said a driver tried to intentionally run a motorcycle officer off the road near Seventh Street and Southern Avenue. On the national level, two deputies in Los Angeles were ambushed while sitting in their vehicle on Saturday. Both were critically hurt. Tensions between law enforcement have increased since the protests started over the death of George Floyd in May.