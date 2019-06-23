PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday night, a group marched in response to the confrontation showing the moments after Phoenix police officers followed a family from a Family Dollar to an apartment complex.
People in the group said they would like to see the officers involved in the incident fired.
Police said the family shoplifted and did not follow commands to stop.
The family said their little girl mistakenly took a doll and believes the officers went too far, physically and verbally.
No arrests were made, and the family said they plan to sue the city for $10 million.
"I think it's important to educate people about how intense the problem is to us," said Lauren Gabourel, one of the marchers. "As a black person, it's something that affects me and the family members that I love, and I don't want what happened to this family happen to my family."
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and the mayor have both apologized for what happened.
Simple solution if you're afraid of the police......OBEY THE LAW! (Too bad you can't shoplift commonsense)
