PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In a life-and-death industry, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says she counts 911 dispatchers as first responders, too.
“If it wasn't for them, we ourselves could not do the job that we do," she said.
The important work of answering 2 million 911 calls each year doesn't have enough people to do it. At the Phoenix Police Department, understaffing has led to hours of required overtime and standby shifts. Since Arizona’s Family’s report on an understaffed Communications Bureau aired in January, the department got more than 160 applications for the job. It hired 21 new dispatchers, which Fortune says is a lot.
Supervisor Denise Birds says understaffing is a constant issue. Though she’s been in a managerial position for the last 12 years, she still fills in back on the call floor when needed.
"[Shortages are] an industry problem,” she said. “I don't remember a time when we were fully staffed. I had to work lots of overtime when I was on the floor, too."
A lawsuit filed against the City of Phoenix last month claims overtime hours led to the death of dispatcher Pamela Cooper, who worked a 16-hour shift after recovering from COVID. She couldn't breathe the next morning, and died a week later.
“She was drained, she was mentally beaten. She couldn't handle that many hours that fast," her husband Joel Cooper said.
In February the City Council discussed bumping up salaries for 911 operators to get more applicants.
“You're going to save someone's life. You are truly going to impact someone and that phone call will change that person's life,” Fortune said to anyone considering applying to become a dispatcher.
Despite the stresses of the job, Birds says the officers appreciate dispatchers’ work, especially during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 12-16). The call floor was full of flowers, treats, and raffle prizes as both managers and officers showered the operators with support.
“They've made it known through email as well how important we are and how much they trust us and love us, which is always fantastic,” she said.