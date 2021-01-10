PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead on Christmas Day.

Police arrested 30-year-old Timothy Bell on Friday, Jan. 8 after DNA evidence connected him to the shooting.

Officers had responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road early Christmas morning for reports of a man with a gun. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Tyler Cardiel shot to death in the street.

"This wasn't supposed to happen, and it did to my son on Christmas. This is literally going to forever change Christmas for me and my family," said Monique Cardiel, Tyler's mom. "He was coming home to open some presents, eat and sleep, just to go back to work."

Monique says her son was working the late shift Christmas Eve at the Circle K on 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road. He got off work at 6 a.m., and was supposed to work a double shift and head back to work from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. Christmas Day.

Phoenix police had released surveillance footage of the suspect hoping someone would come forward with more information.

After investigation, Sgt. Maggie Cox said officers were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Timothy Bell based on DNA evidence recovered from the scene. Bell was arrested on Friday and booked into Maricopa County jail for multiple charges including homicide and robbery.