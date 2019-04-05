Phoenix police have arrested 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl.

Sgt. Vince Lewis said Friday morning that 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez was arrested Thursday night in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Summer Brown.

[PHOTOS: Police locate truck of Phoenix road rage suspect]

Summer was gunned down in front of her own home after a driver followed her family's car to their house and opened fire on them in a fit of road rage Wednesday night.

Lewis said that Gonzalez began following the family after he was cut off by the victim's vehicle. 

[ORIGINAL STORY: 10-year-old girl shot to death in Phoenix driveway; suspect at large]

Summer's father was also shot but his injuries were not life-threatening. Her 12-year-old sister and her mother were also in the car, but they were not physically hurt. 

[WATCH: Sister of murdered 10-year-old shares devastating loss]

Police released surveillance video of the suspect truck following the family's car as well as a composite sketch Thursday morning.

The sketch and the video brought in a community tip that led police to locate the truck, which matched the suspect vehicle's description at a home near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road Thursday night, about 5 miles from the scene of the shooting.

Lewis said officers were able to confirm that the truck was the suspect's vehicle even after changes had been made to the truck's appearance and tires.

[WATCH: Phoenix police surround house with truck similar to one belonging to shooting suspect]

Officers searched the home where the truck was located and found a gun that was linked to Gonzalez and the shooting scene.

Gonzalez was booked on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(12) comments

theazdude
theazdude

The sketch is not even close!

Report Add Reply
PRKRefugee
PRKRefugee

Try him, and if it was him, fry him. If we can't use our death penalty on a child killer, then it's a useless penalty.

Report Add Reply
Wazoolie
Wazoolie

More of the brown plague.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

He's in trooouuuble.
Three ag assaults and a first degree murder...of a child.

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

He's in trooouuuble.
Three ag assaults and a first degree murder...of a child.

Report Add Reply
theazdude
theazdude

I came for the comments.....should be good! HA!

Report Add Reply
Shredder
Shredder

Please post immigration status of this scum and the rest of the people that live with him. Deportation, incarceration and a drawn out appeal process are too good for him. Bring the hammer down. Good job finding him so quickly, though it doesn't bring Summer back.

Report Add Reply
Dbacks1
Dbacks1

Build the wall

Report Add Reply
Jim B
Jim B

Throw the POS in the slammer and throw the key away

Report Add Reply
Dean
Dean

Ah yes dreamers in illegal invaders are so important to this country.

Report Add Reply
DontReadTheComments
DontReadTheComments

"Due process is thrown out the window when a female claims to have been molested, whether true or not. Regardless his career and reputation is ruined without any such thing as due process. Unfortunately even if the accusation is proven false he will never recover from the accusation and the"

Where is this mans due process? Because he's brown, he doesn't deserve the same presumption of innocence as a white police officer? Your racism is showing Dean....

Report Add Reply
PaloVerde
PaloVerde

Looks like another one of the democrats’ dreamers is in trouble. Build the Wall !

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.