PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Phoenix have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the past weekend.

The shooting happened at a Phoenix motel on Saturday, Sept. 12, around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue. Responding officers found 42-year-old Agustin Bustamante shot. He later died.

On the following Tuesday, detectives arrested 37-years-old Carlos Ramirez for his involvement in this homicide, said police. He was booked into jail for murder and misconduct involving weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.