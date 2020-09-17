Mug shot for Carlos Ramirez

Phoenix police have arrested 37-years-old Carlos Ramirez in connection to a murder.

 Maricopa County Sheriff Office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Phoenix have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the past weekend.

The shooting happened at a Phoenix motel on Saturday, Sept. 12, around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue. Responding officers found 42-year-old Agustin Bustamante shot. He later died. 

On the following Tuesday, detectives arrested 37-years-old Carlos Ramirez for his involvement in this homicide, said police. He was booked into jail for murder and misconduct involving weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you