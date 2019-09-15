PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are looking for two young boys who have been reported missing since Saturday.
Police say brothers Danny Vargas, 13, and Noah Vargas, 11, were last seen on Saturday at around 1 p.m. near 20th Street and Roeser Road.
Police say Danny Vargas is insulin dependent and suffers from seizures.
Phoenix gave the following description of the brothers:
- Danny Vargas: is about 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair in ponytail. He was last seen wearing has a black shirt and blue jeans.
- Noah Vargas: is about 5 feel tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray gym shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151, or the Family Investigations Bureau at (602) 534-2121 and after hours at (602) 262-6141.