PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix police Department is looking for a man who attempted to break into a teacher's home Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the area of Casacalote Drive and 40th Street.
According to the Cave Creek Unified School District, a teacher with Desert Willow Elementary School was on her way home when she noticed a man walking up the street.
The woman got her children inside the home when she watched the man diagonally walk directly to her house.
The teacher then called 911 and told the man through her door that she had 911 on the phone as he proceeded to try to open her door.
That's when the suspect kicked the door and then tried to get into the woman's house by the garage door panel.
The man later fled the scene before police could arrive.
Phoenix police believe the man could still possibly be in the area.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 30's. He has brown wavy or curly hair and a brown beard. He is between 5 foot 7 inches to 6 feet and weighs about 140-160 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a long gray t-shirt, possibly with a logo on the front and jeans.
If you see the suspect, you are urged to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or call 911.
(1) comment
"Phoenix police looking for man who tired to break into woman's home"
Who tired? Journalism is dead and buried. The news staff is probably too busy cooking up anti-Trump stories than to proof-read their articles.....
