PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Phoenix police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
On Oct. 29, police were called to the area of Seventh Street and Vineyard (near Baseline) for a reported sexual assault.
A witness reported seeing the suspect assault the victim in an open field.
The victim had been walking with her 8-year-old brother when the assault occurred.
The suspect was interrupted by a witness who heard the victim screaming for help.
The suspect took off and remains on the loose.
Anyone with information on this incident or anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
The caller can remain anonymous and receive an award up to $1000.
