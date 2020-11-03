PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for the man who ran from a deadly hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.
According to investigators, the motorcycle rider was going north on 67th Avenue when it collided with a driver going in an unknown direction on Thomas Road around 7:45 p.m. The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police said the suspect ran away from the scene and hasn't been found. The roads are restricted in that area and drivers are urged to avoid that intersection.
Police haven't released a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151or to remain anonymous they can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)