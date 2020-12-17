Phoenix police looking for driver from late-night hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are searching for the driver who hit a man who was crossing a street and then left the scene late Wednesday night.
It happened just before midnight on 27th Avenue at Indian School Road. According to police, the pedestrian was just north of the crosswalk when the car hit him. That man, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries.
Police say while the driver who hit the man did not stop, another driver did when he saw the victim in the road.
At this point, investigators do not have any information about the car that hit the man.