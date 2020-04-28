PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Buckeye.
The situation ended near Lower Buckeye and Watson roads around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Phoenix police, officers tried to stop the 32-year-old suspect at 43rd and Orangewood avenues for a number of charges including carjacking the ride share vehicle he was driving in. The suspect failed to stop and the Phoenix police air unit followed the car into Buckeye.
Once in Buckeye, officers were able to stop and trap the suspect in his vehicle. The suspect started shooting at officers and they returned fire hitting the man, police said.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect was transported to the hospital where his unknown at this time.
This is the 21st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2020.