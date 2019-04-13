PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 12th Avenue and north of Baseline Road.
Police say two men were inside a house in that area, when one of them shot the other.
The injured person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
At first, police though the suspect was still inside the house. But after the home was searched, officers determined that he had taken off.
