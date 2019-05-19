16th Street OIS
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting near 16th Street and McDowell.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, one suspect is injured and two are in custody.

No officers are injured.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

(2) comments

MyOwnMind
MyOwnMind

Wow. Breaking news and only 38 words long.

trsalemme
trsalemme

Another criminal-involved shooting

