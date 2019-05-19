PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting near 16th Street and McDowell.
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, one suspect is injured and two are in custody.
No officers are injured.
No other details were immediately available.
Wow. Breaking news and only 38 words long.
Another criminal-involved shooting
